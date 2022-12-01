Entire Enterprise school system benefits from DoDEA grants

The multi-million-dollar grants are awarded from the Department of Defense Education Activity, but all students benefit when one is awarded to Enterprise City Schools, ECS Assistant Superintendent Dr. Patrick Cain told those attending the recent board of education meeting.

More instructional aids in the schools and improved recreational equipment, to include a military-style obstacle course at Enterprise High School, are among benefits provided by previous DoDEA grants.

Cain said that a sixth DoDEA grant for $1.25 million, has been awarded to ECS. DoDEA is the federal school system, headquartered in Virginia, responsible for operating pre-kindergarten through 12th grade educational programs for 163 accredited schools in eight districts in 11 foreign countries, Guam, and Puerto Rico and seven states. Parker Elementary School on Fort Rucker is a DoDEA school.

Aware that cities surrounding military installations educate military-connected students, DoDEA awards grant funding to qualifying schools “to meet the needs of the highly mobile military-connected students in their community,” Cain said, crediting ECS Technology Integration Coach Christine Strickland and STEM Coach Tiffany Fowler for their part in submitting the successful grant application. He also thanked Fort Rucker School Liaison Officer Kim Kozel. “It was a team effort and they were key members of the team,” Cain said.

Each individual grant is for a minimum of $500,000 and up to a maximum of $2 million for a period of up to five years. This newest $1.25 million grant is titled “Creativity is the key to STEMS: Students and teachers engaged in math and science.”

“The grant is designed to strengthen and expand STEM education opportunities for military-connected students in grades kindergarten through eighth,” Cain said. “The grant will provide kindergarten through third grade teachers an opportunity to learn how to integrate STEM into their core content areas by partnering with STEM Integration Specialists to plan and conduct lessons.”

Cain outlined the DoDEA grants awarded to ECS since 2011. “Operation SEED I” — Students Exceeding Expectations Daily — was for $2.5 million and focused on increasing student achievement through the use of technology and concentrated improved instruction.

In fiscal year 2014, “Operation SEED II” was awarded for $1.875 million. It extended the efforts of “Operation SEED I” by increasing student achievement in mathematics and graduation rates. “This was accomplished through the use of technology and improved instruction by providing teachers with assessments, materials and professional development,” Cain said. “This grant also addressed the socio-emotional needs of our military-connected students and their families through a Military Family Support Liaison and a Licensed Professional Counselor.

“Also successfully implemented and completed was ‘Operation Squared Away’ for $1.5 million in fiscal year 2016,” Cain said. “The focus of this grant was to improve the achievement of military- connected students in mathematics provided by teachers who participated in ongoing, job embedded professional development.”

In fiscal year 2018, ECS received the “STEMulated Minds” grant for $750,000. “This grant is currently in its fourth year and aims to improve the academic achievement of military-connected students in STEM,” Cain said. “STEMulate Minds” provided means hire a STEM Coach who incorporates STEM into core-content areas in grades four through six.

Also currently being implemented is the “STEM Health and Wellness” grant for $1.5 million. “This grant is in its second year and expands the STEM focus from the general education classroom into the physical education classroom,” Cain said. “This grant enabled the hiring of a STEM Health and Wellness specialist, who works with the STEM coach to embed STEM into the physical education classes.

“Through these grants, all the students in all six elementary schools and two junior high schools in our system benefit,” Cain said.