EPD arrests Enterprise student for making terroristic threat

Enterprise Police have arrested a 14-year-old Enterprise High School student for making a terroristic threat against Enterprise High School.

On Wednesday, Sept. 15, the department began a criminal investigation after a threat was posted to Instagram, a social media website, toward Enterprise High School students, Capt. Billy Haglund said. Officers worked closely with Enterprise City Schools staff and Superintendent Zel Thomas, and an arrest was made on Thursday at 8:30 a.m.

“The Enterprise Police Department takes these threats seriously, and the safety of our students is our utmost priority,” Haglund said. “We would like to thank the Enterprise City Schools system for their support during this investigation.”

Enterprise High School released a statement Thursday morning following the arrest that reads as follows:

“At the beginning of school (Thursday) morning, the individual who made the threatening social media post (Wednesday) was apprehended by EPD. There is no longer a threat to EHS or any other Enterprise City School. No more information will be released regarding this incident from ECS. We want to thank the individual(s) who shared information that allowed our administrators to work with EPD in their investigation to identify the individual who created this disruption.

We also want to thank Chief Moore and the Enterprise Police Department for their quick, effective and collaborative response to this situation.”

