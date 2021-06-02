 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EPD arrests one in alleged robbery at Wells Fargo Bank
0 comments

EPD arrests one in alleged robbery at Wells Fargo Bank

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
epd arrests

On Tuesday, June 2 at 5 p.m., Enterprise Dispatch received a report of a bank robbery that occurred at Wells Fargo Bank, located at 619 Boll Weevil Circle in Enterprise. 

Officers responded to the bank and began an investigation while other officers canvased the area for the suspect. Upon arrival at the bank, officers were provided with a detailed description of the suspect and the suspect vehicle.
 
A bank employee reported the suspect approached a teller window and passed a note demanding money. The suspect then fled the bank without any money. 
 
Within 10 minutes of the initial bank robbery call, patrol officers apprehended the suspect without incident at the intersection of Apache and Dixie Drive.
 
EPD detectives arrested and charged Sagen Hope Marie Brousseau, 21, of Red Level with Robbery 1st degree. Brousseau was transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest.
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert