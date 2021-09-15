 Skip to main content
EPD arrests reckless driver after multiple vehicles struck
  • Updated
091621-ent-driver-p1

Brianna Raye Manning

Enterprise Police apprehended a local woman Tuesday afternoon after receiving multiple reports that a reckless driver traveling on Boll Weevil Circle had struck numerous vehicles.

Enterprise Police were dispatched at approximately 4:10 p.m., and Capt. Billy Haglund said the vehicle became disabled near the intersection of Boll Weevil Circle and N. Main Street shortly after.

Officers apprehended the driver, Brianna Raye Manning, 25, of Enterprise, in the parking lot of Tractor Supply. She was issued multiple traffic citations and was also charged with driving while under the influence, second degree possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.

Manning was transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest.

