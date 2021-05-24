 Skip to main content
EPD charges local man with sodomy, sexual abuse of a child under 12 and incest
052621-ent-arrest-p1

Alfredo-Humberto Lorenzo-Ramirez

Enterprise police charged a local man Friday with first-degree sodomy, sexual abuse of a child under 12, and incest.

Alfredo-Humberto Lorenzo-Ramirez, 18, of Enterprise, was arrested May 21, two days after Enterprise police  initiated a criminal investigation in response to a Coffee County DHR sexual abuse notification, Lt. Billy Haglund said.

Lorenzo-Ramirez was transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest, and no further information is available.

