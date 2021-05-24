EPD charges local man with sodomy, sexual abuse of a child under 12 and incest

Enterprise police charged a local man Friday with first-degree sodomy, sexual abuse of a child under 12, and incest.
Alfredo-Humberto Lorenzo-Ramirez, 18, of Enterprise, was arrested May 21, two days after Enterprise police initiated a criminal investigation in response to a Coffee County DHR sexual abuse notification, Lt. Billy Haglund said.
Lorenzo-Ramirez was transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest, and no further information is available.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
sweed
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today