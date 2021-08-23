EPD commemorates reserve officer

City and county law enforcement commemorated Reserve Officer Michael Truckey by escorting him and his family around Boll Weevil Circle after his funeral on Thursday.
Police Chief Michael Moore said that doing an escort around the circle requires support and a large coordinated effort from law enforcement and the public, which is why he would not allow it for just any funeral detail.
“However, because Truckey was so special to all of us, that is the exact reason that we wanted to do an escort,” Moore said. “When this was brought up, members from the police department, county sheriffs, state troopers, fire department and rescue squad jumped at the opportunity to bring honor to such a great man.”
After retiring from the US Army, Truckey served the department since at least 1993. Moore said that Truckey took on multiple duties just to be useful within the department and that he provided the department with support through offering court security, traffic control and translating. Truckey also helped with events such as Children in the Park and parades. In addition to his work with EPD, he also volunteered with the city’s fire department and the rescue squad. Records estimated that he served at least 8,000 hours of service with the police department alone.
Moore said Truckey was an “all around public servant” dedicated to the city of Enterprise who was always anywhere someone needed assistance.
“He loved his city, county, state, and country and served at every level helping and being a public servant,” Moore said. “If the county or the state needed him to translate or help with traffic, he would drop what he was doing to respond...I called on him numerous times to translate during an arrest or even to help with a witness. One time he was out of town and he translated for me over the phone. Another time we had a bad wreck at Rucker Boulevard and Boll Weevil and Truckey heard the call. He beat me there and was directing traffic to help with the crash scene.”
After receiving recent increased interest in the reserve program, Moore said that he has intentions to reinstate the program sometime in 2022 in Truckey’s honor.
“Truckey’s dedication to the city has opened the eyes of others, and I have quite a few citizens that want to follow in the footsteps of Truckey… I do not think anyone will be able to accomplish what Truckey did, but perhaps a whole group of reserve officers will come close,” Moore said.