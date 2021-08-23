EPD commemorates reserve officer

“He loved his city, county, state, and country and served at every level helping and being a public servant,” Moore said. “If the county or the state needed him to translate or help with traffic, he would drop what he was doing to respond...I called on him numerous times to translate during an arrest or even to help with a witness. One time he was out of town and he translated for me over the phone. Another time we had a bad wreck at Rucker Boulevard and Boll Weevil and Truckey heard the call. He beat me there and was directing traffic to help with the crash scene.”