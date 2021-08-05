EPD hosts National Night Out

Officers with the Enterprise Police Department met with community members Tuesday night at City Hall for National Night Out, a community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out has been an annual event in cities across America since 1984.

Aside from helping prevent crime in the city, the event also serves as a good way to meet local police officers and members of the community. Lt. Billy Haglund was joined by Jayco, EPD’s community service dog, and multiple other officers and detectives to answer questions and break bread with members of the community provided by J&R Dawgs.

Haglund said that National Night Out is designed to heighten crime awareness, generate crime prevention support, strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community relationships and send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

“It’s a way for communities to get together and talk about crime prevention and how to prevent crime in your neighborhoods and communities,” Haglund said. “We also want to meet members of our community, and we want them to meet us and see who we are and just interact with us and talk about issues that are going on in their neighborhoods.”

In addition to the J&R Dawgs food truck, EPD had a station with free items including finger flashlights, rape whistles, sunglasses, drink koozies, bubbles, masks and more.

