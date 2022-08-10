EPD hosts Shop with a Cop

In conjunction with the Enterprise Police Department, the 8th Shop with a Cop was recently held and sponsored by Hand Up Enterprise and Travis Realty.

Five local youth chosen this year by Nilsa San Miguel were partnered with area law enforcement personnel and were taken on an all-day shopping and eating spree thanks to the donations of several area merchants. After a visit from the mayor at City Hall and riding with their partner for the day, the kids are treated to a lunch courtesy of Chic-fil-A. They were were off to see the Minions movie courtesy of Clark Cinema and topped it off with sweets from Main Street Candy Co. and ice cream from Milky Moo’s.

SWaC Originator Travis Parker stated, “It always brings a big smile to the faces of people when they see the kids and their Law Enforcement Partners out shopping and enjoying themselves!”

Coordinator Cissy Hutto said, “This day is made possible by cooperation of Chief Moore and Captain Haglund of the Enterprise Police Department who have supported the Project from the beginning. We greatly appreciate their support and the Officers taking their time to spend with the kids.”

Some of the other donors were Walmart, Burke’s Outlet, Chick-fil-A, Clark Cinema, Main Street Candy Co., Ashlee Jones Salon and Milky Moo’s. The Christmas Edition of Shop with a Cop will be Dec. 20.