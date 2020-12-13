EPD investigates shooting

One person was injured following reports of a shooting in Enterprise Friday afternoon, police say.

At approximately 12:10 p.m., officers with the Enterprise Police Department responded to a shooting in the 3800 block of Rucker Blvd. Upon arrival, officers located a victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.

“The victim was transported to a regional hospital for treatment,” Lieutenant Billy Haglund said in a press release issued late Friday afternoon. “This is an active investigation and no further information will be released at this time.”

EPD’s criminal investigations Division is investigating. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call (334) 347-2222 or leave a tip at www.enterprisepd.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.