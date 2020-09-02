 Skip to main content
EPD investigates theft from Woodall Heating & Cooling
Police are hoping for leads in a theft investigation. Persons of interest were captured on a security camera at Woodall Heating and Cooling.

The Enterprise Police Department is seeking assistance from our local and surrounding communities in identifying the individuals in the photograph. These individuals are persons of interest in a theft investigation.

The theft occurred at Woodall Heating and Cooling on Aug. 31 at 1:10 a.m. We are requesting that anyone with information regarding the identify of these individuals to contact us at (334) 347-2222 or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com.

More photos can be found on The Enterprise Ledger's Facebook page, Woodall Heating and Cooling's Facebook page or the EPD Facebook page.

