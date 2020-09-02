EPD investigates theft from Woodall Heating & Cooling

The Enterprise Police Department is seeking assistance from our local and surrounding communities in identifying the individuals in the photograph. These individuals are persons of interest in a theft investigation.

The theft occurred at Woodall Heating and Cooling on Aug. 31 at 1:10 a.m. We are requesting that anyone with information regarding the identify of these individuals to contact us at (334) 347-2222 or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com.

More photos can be found on The Enterprise Ledger's Facebook page, Woodall Heating and Cooling's Facebook page or the EPD Facebook page.

