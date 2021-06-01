EPD investigating separate shootings on Sunday, Monday

The Enterprise Police Department is currently investigating two separate shootings that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday and late Monday night, according to EPD officials.

On Sunday, May 30 at approximately 4:26 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at a residence in the 100 block of Anthony Circle. Lt. Billy Haglund said that upon arrival, officers discovered an unknown suspect or suspects had fired into an occupied residence, striking a victim in the lower back.

On Monday, May 31 at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a second shooting at the Liberty gas station located at 921 Rucker Blvd. Haglund said officers located a male victim at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds to the legs.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment, and additional information cannot be released regarding the shootings at this time.

The Enterprise Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) is actively investigating these shootings and requests that anyone with additional information to contact us at (334) 347-2222 or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.