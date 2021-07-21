EPD investigating shooting at Executive Inn

The Enterprise Police Department is actively investigating a shooting at the Executive Inn on Boll Weevil Circle that occurred just before 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

Lt. Billy Haglund said responding officers discovered an unconscious male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg and facial injuries, and witnesses reported a physical altercation took place between the victim and an unknown suspect(s) prior to the shooting.

Haglund also said that contrary to social media reports, the shooting is being investigated as an assault, not homicide.

“It has been reported on social media that this incident was a homicide investigation, and that information is not correct,” he said. “This incident is being investigated as an assault. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment and released.”

The Enterprise Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating and requests that anyone with additional information to call (334) 347-2222 or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com.

