EPD investigating Tuesday night shooting

The Enterprise Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night on Glover Avenue at Garden Oaks Apartment.

Lt. Billy Haglund said officers responded at approximately 8:45 p.m. and discovered a male victim at the scene with a gunshot wound to the leg. Haglund also said that witnesses reported a physical altercation took place between the suspect and the victim prior to the shooting.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Because the investigation is still ongoing, no further information can be released at this time.

The Enterprise Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating and requests that anyone with additional information call (334) 347-2222 or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.