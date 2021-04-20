EPD lets bids for new vehicles

Officers with the Enterprise Police Department will soon be seen patrolling in new vehicles after the city council approved for Chief Michael Moore to accept three bids for four police PPV Tahoes and three pickup trucks at last Monday’s council meeting.

The bids were awarded to Donohoo Chevrolet in the amount of $139,921.04 for the 2021 Tahoes, $63,350.01 for two 2021 4WD pickup trucks and $22,518 for one 2021 Chevrolet Colorado crew cab pickup truck. Ed Sherling Ford was the only other dealership to submit a bid for the vehicles and gave a price of $74,448.56 for the two 4WD trucks.

Council President Turner Townsend said these were budgeted items, and the council unanimously gave approval to accept the bids.

The Enterprise Senior Center also has the possibility of gaining a new set of wheels—a 15-passenger transit van—if the city’s grant application to the Alabama Department of Transportation for Section 5310 funding assistance is accepted. The grant is an 80/20 match, meaning the city would be responsible for 20 percent of the cost of the van, or $12,830.

In his report, Mayor William Cooper said he would like to thank Governor Kay Ivey for allowing the national guard to come and administer vaccines and added that around 800 people “or more” participated in the clinic.