EPD locates missing teen

Enterprise Police have located Quantiyanna Alize-Monshae Johnson.
The Enterprise Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing person.
On Oct. 5, 14-year-old Quantiyanna Alize-Monshae Johnson left her residence and has not returned home. She was last seen wearing a black and white checkered shirt with a flower on it and either black skinny jeans or black biker shorts.
Her direction of travel is unknown at this time.
Johnson has black hair, brown eyes, is approximately 5'3 tall and weighs 130 pounds.