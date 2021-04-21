EPD makes arrest for child pornography

Enterprise police have made an arrest in response to a cyber tip from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force concerning child pornography.

According to police Lt. Billy Haglund, on Tuesday morning at approximately 11:30, officers arrested Mateo Gomez, 36, of Enterprise, on three counts of possession of child pornography.

Over the course of the investigation, a search warrant was executed at Gomez’s residence where officers discovered electronic devices containing images of child pornography, Haglund said.

Gomez was transported to the Coffee County Jail, and no further and no additional information has been released.

