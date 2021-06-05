EPD makes arrest in Sunday shooting

Officers with the Enterprise Police Department have made an arrest in the early morning shooting that occurred on Sunday, May 30.

At approximately 1 p.m. on Thursday, EPD Detectives arrested and charged Seth Caleb Eddis, 22, of Enterprise with shooting into an occupied dwelling, shooting into an unoccupied vehicle, first degree assault, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, Lt. Billy Haglund said.

On May 30 at approximately 4:26 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at a residence in the 100 block of Anthony Circle. Haglund said that upon arrival, officers discovered an unknown suspect or suspects had fired into an occupied residence, striking a victim in the lower back. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Haglund said Eddis was also arrested and charged with shooting into an unoccupied vehicle in response to another shooting that took place Thursday in the 300 block of Northside Drive.

Eddis was transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest.

