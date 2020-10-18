EPD officer arrested on child sexual abuse charges

Alabama State Bureau of Investigation agents arrested and charged Enterprise Police Department officer Tomas Arias with 14 felony child sexual abuse and child pornography charges on Friday.

The officer was relieved of duty on Oct. 5 when EPD learned he was a suspect in the case.

A criminal complaint was filed that day. Because of its relationship with the suspect, EPD requested that ASBI conduct the investigation.

SBI agents arrested and charged Arias, 36, with 14 felony charges, including: Parents or Guardians Permitting Children to Engage in Production of Obscene Matter; Production of Obscene Matter Containing Visual Depiction of Person Under 17 Years of Age; Sodomy 1st Degree; and Sexual Abuse of a Child Less than 12 Years old.

Arias, of Enterprise, was transported to the Coffee County Jail after his arrest Friday. Arias is being held without bond.