EPD officer presented with Extra Mile Award

052722-ent-award-p1

Pictured are Mayor William E. Cooper, Officer Frank Clark and Police Chief Michael Moore.

 KAY KIRKLAND, CITY OF ENTERPRISE

Mayor William E. Cooper presented Enterprise Police Department Officer Frank Clark with an Extra Mile Award at the city council’s meeting on May 17.

Clark was presented with the award for “going above and beyond” his duties in helping the citizens of Enterprise. Clark responded to a call in April regarding a citizen needing help with an injured animal. Upon arrival, Clark removed a deceased opossum for a distressed citizen and helped rescue the animal’s live offspring.

“Officer Clark showed great compassion and the business owner was so appreciative that she called Officer’s Clark division commander,” Cooper said. “Officer Clark, the city council and I commend you on your outstanding ability and remarkable attention that you give to our citizens and your willingness to go the extra mile to help them. We are proud to have such an outstanding individual representing our Enterprise Police Department.”

