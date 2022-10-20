EPD officers recognized for actions during water main break

Three members of the Enterprise Police Department were recognized at the Enterprise City Council meeting Tuesday for their actions during a water main break last month.

In the early morning hours of Sept. 22, Enterprise Water Works Field Superintendent Alan Mahan was awakened by a knock on the door by Enterprise Police Department Lt. Chris Hurley who told him about a water main break on Highway 167.

When Mahan arrived on scene, EPD Sgt. Mayhar Hodiwala and EPD Officer Mitchell Royal were assisting with traffic control as water was gushing across the roadway. Crews from the Enterprise Water Department worked to identify the break and to control the water pressure. The broken pipe has since been repaired.

“Thanks to the quick-thinking actions by Lt. Hurley, Sgt. Hodiwala and Officer Royal, the water department was able to identify the problem and to work to fix it,” Mahan said. “Their presence made our jobs much safer and allowed us to correct the issue with little to no impact on nearby water customers.”

Hodiwala and Royal were each presented with an Extra Mile award plaque by Mayor William E. Cooper. Hurley was presented with an Enterprise Police Department embroidered polo, as this was his fifth time receiving an Extra Mile award for outstanding service.