 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EPD seeking assistance in robbery, shooting investigations
0 comments

EPD seeking assistance in robbery, shooting investigations

010621-ent-epd-p1

After a Saturday morning robbery and a Sunday night shooting, the Enterprise Police Department is urging anyone with information to come forward, officials said.

At approximately 5 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, EPD officers responded to a “hold up alarm call” from the Shell gas station at 1114 Rucker Boulevard, Lieutenant Billy Haglund said in a press release sent Monday afternoon.

“Responding officers discovered the business was robbed at gunpoint by two black males, and the suspects took an undetermined amount of money from the business before fleeing the scene,” he said.

On Sunday around 8 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 300 block of Hildreth Street. The suspect, or suspects, reportedly fired multiple rounds into an unoccupied residence, and no injuries were reported at the scene, Haglund said.

No other information could be released regarding either incident at this time.

The EPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is actively investigating both events and is requesting anyone with information regarding either of the two crimes to contact the department at (334) 347-2222 or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Second stimulus payments on the way

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced Tuesday evening that the Treasury Department has delivered a payment file to the Federal Reserve a…

Watch Now: Related Video

The World's Smallest St. Patrick's Day Parade 2013 - Enterprise, AL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert