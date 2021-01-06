EPD seeking assistance in robbery, shooting investigations

After a Saturday morning robbery and a Sunday night shooting, the Enterprise Police Department is urging anyone with information to come forward, officials said.

At approximately 5 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, EPD officers responded to a “hold up alarm call” from the Shell gas station at 1114 Rucker Boulevard, Lieutenant Billy Haglund said in a press release sent Monday afternoon.

“Responding officers discovered the business was robbed at gunpoint by two black males, and the suspects took an undetermined amount of money from the business before fleeing the scene,” he said.

On Sunday around 8 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 300 block of Hildreth Street. The suspect, or suspects, reportedly fired multiple rounds into an unoccupied residence, and no injuries were reported at the scene, Haglund said.

No other information could be released regarding either incident at this time.

The EPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is actively investigating both events and is requesting anyone with information regarding either of the two crimes to contact the department at (334) 347-2222 or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com.

