EPD to relocate radio system

Interim Police Chief Michael Moore requested permission from the Enterprise Water Works Board to relocate the police department’s radio systems building at Wednesday’s meeting.

Moore said he wants to relocate their system from the Rucker Boulevard well to the water tower at Macedonia Church due to dead spots causing lapses in communication.

Eugene Goolsby asked if there would be wiring going from the building to the tank, and Moore said there would be wiring, but it would not interfere with the water lines.

“That was best place that we could get close to a power source, but not so close to the building to interfere with anyone at the building as well as any water lines underneath the ground to and from the road,” the chief said. “Where it’s at, the wires that will be in the ground won’t interfere with the water lines or anything else.”

The transformers at the pump house will be the power source, and the communication cables will go up the tower, Moore said. He added that it would also provide a better communication signal for all first responders across the city.