EPD to relocate radio system

Interim Police Chief Michael Moore requested permission from the Enterprise Water Works Board to relocate the police department’s radio systems building at Wednesday’s meeting.
Moore said he wants to relocate their system from the Rucker Boulevard well to the water tower at Macedonia Church due to dead spots causing lapses in communication.
Eugene Goolsby asked if there would be wiring going from the building to the tank, and Moore said there would be wiring, but it would not interfere with the water lines.
“That was best place that we could get close to a power source, but not so close to the building to interfere with anyone at the building as well as any water lines underneath the ground to and from the road,” the chief said. “Where it’s at, the wires that will be in the ground won’t interfere with the water lines or anything else.”
The transformers at the pump house will be the power source, and the communication cables will go up the tower, Moore said. He added that it would also provide a better communication signal for all first responders across the city.
Field Superintendent Alan Mahan contacted Southern Industrial Elections, the company that does the electric work on the town, and they agreed they would all work together on the best place for the cable.
“We’ll work together and come up with the best safety plan for everyone,” Mahan said. “We do get concerned about cables going up the ladder, but there is a safe way of doing it. We’ve talked and we’ll figure out the best way to go up the tank for everyone’s safety.
“We’ve kicked around several locations, and this was the best as far as giving plenty of access to the tank painters for when they paint and rehab the well house.”
The board ultimately voted to approve Moore’s request.
Mahan gave an update on phase two of the water main replacement and said aside from having to break for Hurricane Sally, it’s been going very well.
Consulting Engineer Glenn Morgan added that the project is approximately 68 percent complete, but about 80 percent of the contract time had elapsed, which is an improvement from the August figures.
“The differential went from 20 percent in August to 12 percent at the end of September, so we made up 8 percent of time lost,” he said.
The contract completion date is set for Nov. 16, but Morgan said they will “hopefully” be done by the end of the year.
Regarding the Daleville Avenue tank rehabilitation project, Morgan said the contractor is already on site and is about 20 percent complete.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!