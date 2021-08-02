ESCC/AAC students to receive more stimulus funds

The final amount to be received by students for the 2021-22 academic year will not be determined until enrollment numbers are finalized each semester. These dollars are intended to help students with technology, course material, health care and childcare costs as well as other essential college needs.

Students are urged to sign up for direct deposit to receive this payment quicker. Students may receive the funds by mail or through direct deposit. To ensure that funds are correctly distributed, students are asked to log into their MyESCC account and verify that all mailing and banking information is up to date.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to provide additional financial support to students during this difficult time,” Mathis said. “Many of our students and their families have experienced significant financial setbacks as a result of the pandemic. Our hope is that the stimulus grants will enable our students to continue their education at ESCC in the fall.”

Registration for the fall semester is still happening at ESCC and AAC. For individuals interested in attending class in the fall who have not applied, the College’s free application can be found at escc.edu/apply. To register for the fall semester, students can visit escc.edu/registration and follow the steps to register.