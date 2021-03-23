ESCC adds new LPN program, welcomes Phillips as coordinator

In Spring 2022, Enterprise State Community College is increasing its healthcare program offerings with a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) program.
“We are all too aware of the need for more licensed nurses in our state,” ESCC Vice President/Dean of Instruction Danny Long said. “Locally, we are seeing new medical facilities coming to our area, and we know that our current area healthcare facilities have a need for LPNs to help provide patient care. We already offer pathways into the healthcare sector through our Medical Assistant Technology (MAT) and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) programs. This LPN program is the next step in supporting our healthcare community.”
Through the new program, students will receive essential skills training in IV therapy, nasogastric tube insertion, wound care, head-to-toe assessments, medication administration and more. The focus will be placed on educating students in such a way to ensure the quality and safety of patient care, all within the scope of practice for an LPN.
“I think the program has been a need for some time now, especially with the national shortage of all nursing staff,” Enterprise Health and Rehab Administrator Wes Averett said. “LPNs are no different. The opportunity for us to put more LPNs in the workforce would be beneficial not only for us here at the nursing home but also throughout the area with Medical Center Enterprise, physician’s offices and others who certainly have the need for Licensed Practical Nurses.”
ESCC’s LPN program will join the College’s three healthcare-focused programs: Medical Assistant Technology (MAT), Emergency Medical Technology, and Emergency Medical Services (EMS). There will also be a two-course sequence that will bridge the MAT and LPN programs.
The new program will be overseen by Nursing Program Coordinator Amy Phillips, who has over 20 years of experience in nursing and education combined.
“We are excited to bring this program to ESCC and help meet the need for LPNs in our community and state,” ESCC President Matt Rodgers said. “Mrs. Phillips is bringing a wealth of experience to the College, and under her leadership, I am confident that our students will be more than ready to join the workforce and provide top-tier patient care.”
Phillips received both her nursing degrees and her master’s in Clinical Nurse Specialist with a focus on adult health and education from Troy University. Before coming to ESCC, she worked as a nursing instructor at Wallace Community College for a little over eight years full-time and part-time as a clinical instructor prior to 2012. She also has 13 years of experience as a registered nurse, working in several areas of nursing to include Medical-Surgical, Infection Control, Home Health, Employee Health, and Staff Education.
She said she is ready to bring the new LPN program to life at the College to meet the needs of Enterprise and the surrounding communities.
“I recognized that ESCC was the perfect career choice for me after witnessing their continued efforts on college growth through student involvement and community outreach events,” Phillips said. “I admired their focus on community and their willingness to give back, and this new nursing program is a prime example of just such an initiative. For me to embark on this journey of implementing a nursing program will entail a lot of hard work, but I stand ready for the challenge.
“I consider myself privileged to be chosen as the Nursing Program Coordinator, and I look forward to working with ESCC faculty and staff in meeting the healthcare workforce needs of Enterprise and the surrounding areas that we serve.”