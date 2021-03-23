ESCC adds new LPN program, welcomes Phillips as coordinator

In Spring 2022, Enterprise State Community College is increasing its healthcare program offerings with a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) program.

“We are all too aware of the need for more licensed nurses in our state,” ESCC Vice President/Dean of Instruction Danny Long said. “Locally, we are seeing new medical facilities coming to our area, and we know that our current area healthcare facilities have a need for LPNs to help provide patient care. We already offer pathways into the healthcare sector through our Medical Assistant Technology (MAT) and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) programs. This LPN program is the next step in supporting our healthcare community.”

Through the new program, students will receive essential skills training in IV therapy, nasogastric tube insertion, wound care, head-to-toe assessments, medication administration and more. The focus will be placed on educating students in such a way to ensure the quality and safety of patient care, all within the scope of practice for an LPN.