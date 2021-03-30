ESCC baseball splits series with LBW

Caleb Griffin started on the mound for Enterprise and surrendered five hits, seven runs (five earned), struck out two and walked three before being replaced by Taylor Gover, who pitched the final 4.1 innings, gave up four hits, four runs (two earned), struck out three and walked two.

The Weevils took an early lead and never trailed in Saturday’s nightcap; Enterprise scored a run in the first inning, two in the second, five in the fifth and one in the sixth.

LBW got one run each in the second and third innings.

Cameron Williams (two 2B) and Bailey Shannon (2B) had three hits apiece to lead the 10-hit ESCC attack; both Weevils scored twice and Shannon had an RBI.

The game’s loudest hit was a home run by Hansen who had a pair of runs scored.

Purvis doubled, walked twice, scored a run and drove home two; Varnum had a hit, a run scored and a pair of RBI’s; and Danford singled, walked and scored a run.

Enterprise’s starting pitcher Maddox Herring went 5.2 innings, allowed five hits, two runs (one earned), struck out three and walked four before being replaced by Ethan Stinson.

Stinson allowed two hits in his 1.1 innings on the hill.

Enterprise is scheduled to host the South Division’s second-ranked team, Chattahoochee Valley (24-6, 12-4), Thursday at noon.