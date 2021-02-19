ESCC baseball ties with Andrew College, softball drops two to Marion

It didn’t take long to realize Wednesday wasn’t a day for pitchers to shine as the Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils hosted Andrew College’s Tigers in ESCC’s home-opening baseball doubleheader with temperatures in the mid-40s.

The visiting Tigers won the day’s first game, 6-5; the second game ended in a 6-6 tie.

The Tigers came out swinging in the day’s first inning and scored four total runs off three ESCC pitchers.

Enterprise answered with three runs in the home half of the first, tied the score with a run in the third, fell behind by a run in the fourth, gave up a run in the sixth and scored a run in the home half of the inning to produce the final, 6-5 score.

The Weevils got eight hits, led by Kyle Vogler who had two of them; Vogler was hit by a pitch in the first inning and scored ESCC’s second run by stealing home.

Connor Varnum, Taylor Gover, Connor Purvis, Cameron Williams, Carter Duke, Jon Lewis and Zach Hanson all earned hits for ESCC; Vogler’s double was the only extra base hit.

Noah Farmer, Hunter Millican, Elliott Baxter and Bailey Shannon saw action on the mound in the loss and surrendered only four total hits; three errors and seven walks accounted for much of Andrew’s damage.