ESCC basketball opens with losses

“We have to record every play of every game and everything that happens on the court during practice so if there’s a breakout of COVID, we’ll be able to track the source and all the players contacted by the source and others who’ve been exposed to it.

“Wednesday, our six players eventually got tired; I was proud of the way we competed.”

Gwen Mitchell led ESCC with 13 points and Jesslyn Culverhouse had 12.

Williams wasn’t proud of how the Boll Weevils competed in the second half of the men’s game.

“We were behind, 30-25, at halftime, but just didn’t play well at all in the second half,” he said.

The Weevils lost, 78-55.

“We had a couple of guys who sat out the game, one with a different medical issue and the other one is just getting over COVID,” Williams said. “But that didn’t impact how everyone else played.

“We’ve got a lot to work on before conference games begin (February 2), but I believe we’ll be ready after playing tough non-conference teams this month.”

Lamont Sanders had 20 points to lead ESCC against Wallace-Hanceville; Jalen Gaston and Amir Devone had 10 apiece for ESCC.

Enterprise travels to Wallace-Hanceville Saturday.