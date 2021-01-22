ESCC basketball opens with losses

Enterprise State Community College’s basketball season finally got underway Wednesday night with both the men’s and women’s teams hosting Wallace-Hanceville.
The Weevil Women ran into a buzz saw against the Lady Lions, ranked in the Top-15 in national standings, falling, 102-53.
The loss wasn’t much of a surprise to veteran ESCC coach Jeremaine Williams.
“We only had six players dressed out for the game,” Williams said. “Two of our starters were out awaiting transfer papers to be completed.
“We have another player with COVID-19, so we don’t know when she’ll rejoin the team.”
The Alabama Community College Conference has established strict protocols for the pandemic, dealing with playing without spectators behind locked doors, plus COVID sanitary practices that go far beyond normal practices.
Williams has respect for all the new rules as his parents and other family members are recovering after their bouts with the deadly virus.
“We’ve already had one player in the state to die from COVID and I found out a college teammate and great friend of mine died earlier this week,” Williams noted. “Following all the protocols is time consuming, but it’s what we have to do to get to play while, most importantly, protecting our players as much as possible.
“We have to record every play of every game and everything that happens on the court during practice so if there’s a breakout of COVID, we’ll be able to track the source and all the players contacted by the source and others who’ve been exposed to it.
“Wednesday, our six players eventually got tired; I was proud of the way we competed.”
Gwen Mitchell led ESCC with 13 points and Jesslyn Culverhouse had 12.
Williams wasn’t proud of how the Boll Weevils competed in the second half of the men’s game.
“We were behind, 30-25, at halftime, but just didn’t play well at all in the second half,” he said.
The Weevils lost, 78-55.
“We had a couple of guys who sat out the game, one with a different medical issue and the other one is just getting over COVID,” Williams said. “But that didn’t impact how everyone else played.
“We’ve got a lot to work on before conference games begin (February 2), but I believe we’ll be ready after playing tough non-conference teams this month.”
Lamont Sanders had 20 points to lead ESCC against Wallace-Hanceville; Jalen Gaston and Amir Devone had 10 apiece for ESCC.
Enterprise travels to Wallace-Hanceville Saturday.