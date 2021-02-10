ESCC basketball teams split games

The Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women’s basketball team improved to 2-0 in South Division play, 2-4 overall, with a recent 67-61 win at Coastal Alabama Community College-North.

Tekyia Jackson scored 15 points to lead ESCC, Ivy Turner scored 12 points and Gwen Mitchell netted 10 off the bench as the Weevils remained in a first-place tie with Coastal Community College-South and Chattahoochee Valley.

“We’re getting to the point of having almost all our players back,” said coach Jeremaine Williams. “We should be at full strength in the next couple of weeks.”

The perils of the ESCC men’s team continued as the Boll Weevils lost 80-68 at Coastal-North.

“We just need to get our starters back,” said Williams. “We will be a good team when all our players are ready to play. Right now, we can’t get into a rhythm in practice, much less in games. Since we started practice in early January, we haven’t had the entire team practice together one time.

“Our guys are getting close to coming back and I know we have the players to be a good team but we’ve got to get them together and see what happens.”

Sophomore Jujuan Hayes saw his first action of the season and scored 10 points against Coastal-North; Enterprise was led by Jalen Gaston who had 12 points.