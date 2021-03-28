ESCC earns baseball split in Andalusia

One pitch was the difference for the visiting Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils, who carried a 6-5 lead into the bottom of the 7th inning at Lurleen B. Wallace Community College Thursday in the first game of a South Division doubleheader.

A three-run, walk-off home run gave the homestanding Saints an 8-6 win in a game the teams earned six hits apiece.

For ESCC, Kyle Vogler and Zach Hansen had homers and Cameron Williams, Connor Varnum, Christian Beasley and Connor Purvis added a hit each in the loss.

Purvis drew a walk and scored a run, Vogler scored two runs and Hansen, Varnum and Carter Duke each scored a run.

Brady Peddie was the starting pitcher for the Weevils. He allowed five runs off five hits in five innings, and Elliott Baxter worked in relief.

The Weevils recovered after the loss and earned a split with a 4-2 win in the nightcap. ESCC plated two runs in the eighth inning to improve to 7-12-1 overall, 4-6 in South Division games.

Enterprise got eight hits in the second game with Purvis and Vogler (2B) leading the way with two hits each; Purvis, who stole three bases, scored two runs and Vogler scored one.