ESCC excited about more students being on campus this fall

“From the beginning of this pandemic, we have made sure that we kept our focus on both the quality of the education we offer and the safety of our students, faculty and staff, and we will continue do so as more students return to campus in the fall,” Vice President/Dean of Instruction Danny Long said. “We have learned a lot during this time, and we are proud that we have been able to meet our students’ needs and support them in new ways.

“Because of the dedication our faculty and staff have to serving our students, we are able to provide them with more unique and creative options that meet their diverse learning needs. Whether they prefer the hybrid format, traditional face-to-face instruction or an online class, we have options available that will fit the educational needs of every student.”

When classes transitioned online in March 2020, student support services also transitioned to an online format, including tutoring services offered through Boll Weevil Central. To meet technology needs, the College’s laptop loaner program provided students with laptops for their online classes. According to Dean of Students Kassie Mathis, these services will continue to be offered on campus and online.