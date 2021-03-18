ESCC excited about more students being on campus this fall

Fall semester preparations are underway at Enterprise State Community College following a recent announcement from Alabama Community College System (ACCS) Chancellor Jimmy Baker regarding fall operations at Alabama community colleges.
ESCC President Matt Rodgers said the College will begin to move toward offering more on-campus classes in the fall, but all final decisions will be made with the safety of all students, faculty and staff in mind and will be based on information received from state and local health officials.
“We have and always will make the safety of our faculty, staff and students our top priority,” Rodgers said. “We already have students safely taking classes on both of our campuses, and we will continue to make safety a priority as we move toward offering more in-person classes on our campus.
“We are looking forward to seeing more students who wish to take face-to-face and hybrid classes return to campus safely. We also have had a lot of students who have seen great success in our online classes, and we look forward to continuing to serve those students as well.”
For the Fall 2020 semester, students completed more online classes while a limited number of students completed reduced-capacity hybrid classes on the Enterprise campus. All students at the Alabama Aviation College completed classes by following staggered schedules and a modified block system, a system that has continued at AAC for the Spring 2021 semester. For the spring semester, ESCC increased the number of face-to-face and hybrid classes offered on campus.
“From the beginning of this pandemic, we have made sure that we kept our focus on both the quality of the education we offer and the safety of our students, faculty and staff, and we will continue do so as more students return to campus in the fall,” Vice President/Dean of Instruction Danny Long said. “We have learned a lot during this time, and we are proud that we have been able to meet our students’ needs and support them in new ways.
“Because of the dedication our faculty and staff have to serving our students, we are able to provide them with more unique and creative options that meet their diverse learning needs. Whether they prefer the hybrid format, traditional face-to-face instruction or an online class, we have options available that will fit the educational needs of every student.”
When classes transitioned online in March 2020, student support services also transitioned to an online format, including tutoring services offered through Boll Weevil Central. To meet technology needs, the College’s laptop loaner program provided students with laptops for their online classes. According to Dean of Students Kassie Mathis, these services will continue to be offered on campus and online.
“Although the college is transitioning back to more normal operations, we are aware that there are some students who still require and prefer some of the newer services that were implemented as a result of the pandemic,” Mathis said. “With this in mind, we will continue doing what’s best for our students by offering both in-person and online resources. Not only will our offices be open, but our students will also have access to online tutoring, the laptop loan program and virtual appointments with faculty and staff.”
The Fall 2021 class schedule is currently being finalized; however, those planning to attend ESCC or AAC in the fall can take steps to prepare now.
Students can complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) at studentaid.gov, which connects students with federal dollars to help pay for college. Applicants must use their 2019 tax information for the 2021-22 FAFSA and school code 001015 for ESCC/AAC. More information is available at escc.edu/financialaid.
Additionally, students will be able to apply for Fall 2021 ESCC scholarships. The ESCC Scholarship Committee will review applications submitted by the March 1 deadline. The first round of scholarships will be announced before the application will be reopened. Announcements for the application reopening will be made on the College’s social media accounts.
The College offers athletic, fine arts, leadership, academic, and career and technical scholarships. Scholarships are also available through the ESCC Foundation. More information can be found at escc.edu/scholarships.
Students can also prepare to register for summer classes, which will start June 1. Priority registration for students with 30+ credit hours will be held April 13-14. Registration will open for all students on April 15. Students can plan ahead for the spring semester by reviewing the summer class schedule at escc.edu/schedule.
For individuals who have not applied to ESCC or AAC, they can visit escc.edu/admissions to find the College’s free application or call (334) 347-2623 with any questions they may have. They can also learn more about the College’s programs and facilities by taking a virtual tour at tour.escc.edu or scheduling a tour with the recruiting team on the College’s Admissions page.