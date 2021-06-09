ESCC Fine Arts adding Digital Multimedia program

Enterprise State Community College will offer a new Digital Multimedia program through the College’s Fine Arts Division starting this Fall 2021 semester.

“This program was actually the brain-child of Dr. Jean Johnson, retired ESCC Fine Arts Division Chair,” current ESCC Fine Arts Division Chair Dr. Ken Thomas said. “Since her retirement, we have been working to get this program up and running.”

This program will help meet the growing need for graphic designers, producers and other multimedia artists. According to the 2021 Statewide List of In-Demand Occupations, Graphic Designers, Music Directors, AV Equipment Technicians, and Producers and Directors are listed as in-demand careers, with median annual salaries ranging from $33-58,000. Additionally, Graphic Designer is also listed on the Region 6 In-Demand Occupations list.

Thomas said the program would also provide skills training in a field of interest for many in the area.

“After many inquiries from prospective students, Vice President/Dean of Instruction Daniel Long encouraged us to start the program, so we revised the program curriculum and submitted the application for approval,” he said.