ESCC Fine Arts Christmas showcase going virtual

This year, the concert will feature performances by the ESCC Camerata, ESCC Concert Choir, ESCC Entertainers and the ESCC Percussion Ensemble. Musical pieces performed by these groups will include: “The Heav’nly Prince of Peace,” “Christmas is Coming,” “Here We Come a-Wassailing,” “Sing to the Lord (from Deus in Adjutorium),” “Psalm 100,” “Total Praise,” “For the Beauty of the Earth,” “Do You Hear What I Hear?,” “Blame It on the Boogie,” “Why We Sing,” “Hot, Hot, Hot,” “Seasons of Love,” “Jump.” Percussion pieces will include: “Trap Door,” “Alfred's Complete Snare Drum Duets” and a solo performance of “Rudimental Snare Drum Solo.” There will also be piano and vocal solos performed by students and instructors.

In addition to the musical performances, student art will also be featured as well as the Coffee County Arts Alliance President’s purchases, with the pieces being highlighted and recorded as they hang in Forrester Hall prior to the event.

Thomas said it was important to showcase student talents and skills, even in a virtual format. He said it was especially important for this showcase to happen this year so that the students and the community feel a sense of normalcy during the holiday season.