ESCC Fine Arts concert, art showcase held virtually

Enterprise State Community College’s Fine Arts Spring Concert and Student Art Show will offer a showcase of the arts virtually.

This annual ESCC event is traditionally held on campus in the Fine Arts building for visitors to see student talent and work from the spring semester. This year, the event will be offered virtually as a pre-recorded concert and art show that will be available online starting May 6 at 6 p.m. The event will be featured on ESCC’s Facebook and Youtube pages.

Fine Arts Division Chair Dr. Ken Thomas said the spring showcase is a way to highlight the hard work the students put in for their performances and projects throughout the semester.

“It is important for our students to set and meet their goals,” Thomas said. “Although there have been many challenges this academic year, our students have continued to meet or surpass their individual and collective goals.”