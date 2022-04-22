ESCC Fine Arts Division spring event to celebrate the arts

On Monday, April 25, the public is invited to join Enterprise State Community College’s Fine Arts Division for its Spring Student Arts Exhibit and Concert, “Celebrating Together Through Art and Music,” which will showcase student artwork and musical/instrumental talents.

“During this time of fear and uncertainties, I felt the need for the community to come together and celebrate our students and their accomplishments,” Dr. Ken Thomas, Fine Arts Division Chair and Choir Director said. “We are all impacted in some way by the arts, so we will celebrate the arts with this event, both visual and performing arts. There will be something for everyone. The best part for me will be when we all join to sing two of my favorite hymn tunes.”

The Student Arts Exhibit will begin at 5:30 p.m. in Forrester Hall. Student artwork covering a variety of art media, including mixed media and photography, will decorate the halls of ESCC’s “Home of the Fine Arts” for visitors to see.

ESCC Art Instructor Leslie Gibson’s Drawing I students are one group whose work will be showcased during the event.

“The students in Drawing I this semester have really been impressive as a group in their willingness to take on the methods, materials and concepts that are taught,” Gibson said. “The work that has been produced is exciting in its collective excellence. I look forward to sharing their efforts with their respective families and the community.”

The spring concert will begin at 7:00 p.m. in the Multipurpose Room. This year, the concert will feature performances by the ESCC Community/Concert Choir, the ESCC Instrumental Ensemble as well as small group performances by students and faculty. The choir’s repertoire of hymns and spirituals will include, “Down to the River to Pray,” “Praise to the Lord, the Almighty,” “Be Thou My Vision,” “All Things Bright and Beautiful,” “Old Time Religion,” “Every Time I Feel the Spirit,” and “Loves Divine, All Loves Excelling.”

“When asked of my students if they noticed a theme in the music selections, they replied, ‘Love,’” Thomas said. “Now, more than ever, we should share the love we have.”