ESCC Fine Arts highlights student talent for holiday showcase

On Thursday, Dec. 1, student talent in musical and visual arts will be highlighted at Enterprise State Community College during the ESCC Fine Arts Division’s “Christmas at ESCC” event.

“This event is always a special time for the college,” ESCC Fine Arts Division Chair Dr. Ken Thomas said. “The hard work and talents of our students, instructors, and community members represent the best of the Fine Arts Division as we celebrate the hope and joy of the holiday season.”

A student art exhibit will open the event at 5:30 p.m. in the gallery of Forrester Hall. Student visual art projects covering various forms of media will be on display for visitors to campus to view. These projects will range from drawing to mixed media, creating diverse and personal pieces of art.

The Christmas Concert will follow at 7 p.m. in the Student Center Multipurpose Room and will feature performances by the ESCC Instrumental Ensemble and the ESCC Concert and Community Choir. The concert will also feature solo performances by faculty members and student musicians and vocalists.

Musical pieces performed during the concert will include: “Angel Carols,” “Duet in Db Major,” “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” “A Rockin’ Merry Christmas,” “Christmas Time Is Here,” “Swinglin’ Jinglin’,” “Zion’s Walls,” “Creation Will Be At Peace,” “For Unto Us a Child is Born (from ‘Messiah’),” “Glory to God (from ‘Messiah’),” “He Never Failed Me Yet,” and “Hallelujah (from ‘Messiah’).

The event is free to attend, but donations to the ESCC Fine Arts Division are encouraged. ESCC choirs will be traveling during Summer 2023 to London to perform with the Choir of the University of Missouri, the choirs of Auburn University and the Auburn United Methodist Choirs during the London performance tour of “I Dream A World: A Celebration of Music by Black American Composers.” Donations will help offset costs for students to participate in this performance.