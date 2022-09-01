ESCC Foundation's 'Dancing for Scholarships' going back to the 80s

Dancing for Scholarships is returning to the Enterprise Civic Center on Thursday, Oct. 13, to raise scholarship funds for current and future Enterprise State Community College students.

Dancing for Scholarships is hosted by the ESCC Foundation, and this year, dancers will be going “Back to the 80s,” allowing dancers to showcase their talents to classic 80s hits from Prince, WHAM, Kenny Loggins, and more.

The fundraising event was last held in 2019, when the foundation raised over $20,000. These funds were used for ESCC Foundation scholarships as well as a new dual enrollment grant fund program, which totaled around $12,500 the first year it was offered.

“It has been a long time since our last Dancing for Scholarships event, and I believe everyone is excited to see it come back,” ESCC Foundation President Robbin Thompson said. “The ESCC Foundation is here to support the mission of the college, and this event is a great avenue for us to do that and give back to the community. We’re proud to bring this event back, and we hope to see everyone at the Enterprise Civic Center in October.”

Eight local stars and their dancing partners will compete for the grand prize this year. This year’s participants include Jeffery Douglas, owner of Mr. Mattress, dancing with Savannah Seay, third-grade teacher at Holly Hill Elementary School; Destiny Hudson, parental involvement specialist with Enterprise City Schools, dancing with Ken Thomas, fine arts division chair and instructor at ESCC; Kevin Ammons, history teacher at Geneva High School, dancing with Allison Robley, stay-at-home mom and 2018 Dancing for Scholarships winner; Kirra Merriweather, career/transfer specialist for Student Support Services at ESCC, dancing with Simbiti Wright, music student at Wallace Community College; Tammy Doerer, tourism director for the City of Enterprise, dancing with Chris Baum, instructor pilot at Fort Rucker and 2018 Dancing for Scholarships winner; Melissa Boulton, retired teacher and personal trainer, dancing with Aaron Jones, Edward Jones Financial advisor; Bruce Irwin, a member of the Army Safety team at Fort Rucker and an adjunct professor at Troy University, dancing with Carla Birmingham, performing team choreographer at Enterprise Academy of Performing Arts (EAPA); and Lee Milliner, State Farm Insurance agent, dancing with Analise Stevenson, dance instructor at EAPA and the Dothan School of Dance.

“I’m excited about this year’s competition,” Foundation Director Chellye Stump said. “Everyone is motivated to raise money that will help our students pay for their education, and we are excited to be able to hold this event again after so long.”

Since 2019’s event, the foundation has increased its scholarship offerings to provide more opportunities for students who may have financial obstacles or need additional financial assistance to pay for their degree. These new offerings include the Summer Incentive Program, also known as POGO. Currently, scholarships offered through the ESCC Foundation total around $100,000.

“The foundation has always been a great pillar of support for the college and our students,” ESCC President Danny Long said. “We have all been through a lot over the last few years, and for many, that means financially. Foundation scholarships and grants have helped so many of our students continue their education and training, and we’re thankful for the Foundation’s continued support.”

Ticket sales for Dancing for Scholarships opened Thursday. Tickets are $75 and can be purchased online at fundraiser.support/DANCING2022. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Doors will open on Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6:15 p.m., and the competition will start at 7 p.m.

Table sponsorships are also available. Anyone interested in sponsoring a table for the event may do so at fundraiser.support/DANCING2022 or by contacting Natalie Bradley at (334) 347-2623 ext. 2992 or nbradley@escc.edu.

For more information about the Foundation, visit escc.edu/escc-foundation.