ESCC hires 2 recruiters

Enterprise State Community College has added two new members with skills in recruitment and the aviation industry to its recruitment team.
Ashley Barajas will take over the reigns as the recruiter for the Alabama Aviation College, a unit of Enterprise State.
Barajas’ skills include event planning, social media, and marketing. She is familiar with the military and its communities. She has previously worked as a marketing assistant for Design Leatherworks and an aviation underwriter for Hallmark Financial Services.
A native of Pennsylvania, Barajas received her bachelor’s degree in aviation from Baylor University and recently completed her Master of Business Administration (MBA) at Dallas Baptist University. Barajas also attended Texas State Technical College where she received her Instrument Related Pilot Certification.
“Combining my knowledge of aviation with my MBA has been an end goal for me,” Barajas said. “Finding a position with AAC has given me the opportunity to spread my love for aviation to others and introduce them to a niche industry. I am ready to start with ESCC/AAC and join a team with like-minded individuals.”
Alicia Payne comes to ESCC from Alabama State University, where she served as a district recruiter for the Wiregrass and social media coordinator. Prior to her recruiter role at ASU, Payne served as the social media and recruiting specialist for ASU’s football team.
Payne is a graduate of Houston Co. High School in Columbia. She received her bachelor’s degree in graphic design from ASU.
“I’m so excited and ready to hit the ground running,” Payne said about her new role at ESCC. “Being granted the opportunity to work for ESCC means so much to me. I know that taking this position will not only challenge me but also help me grow, and that’s always the goal. I have a passion for helping people, especially high school students, and I’m looking forward to doing just that.”
Barajas and Payne are joining current ESCC Recruiter and Career Coach Emily Baker. Both recruiters started in their new roles on Oct. 1.
ESCC President Matt Rodgers said both Barajas and Payne will be great additions to the ESCC team.
“I am thrilled that Ashley Barajas and Alicia Payne will be joining us at the College,” Rodgers said. “From the beginning, it was evident that Ashley would be a great recruiter for the Aviation College. With her passion for all things aviation, I know she is excited about the opportunity to help recruit future students to the Aviation College and make an impact on the local workforce influenced by Fort Rucker and the aviation industry.
“Alicia came to ESCC highly recommended. With her three years of experience recruiting in the Wiregrass, she is already well established in this region and connects very well with students. Her recruiting experience will be a great asset to our college.
“I know both Ashley and Alicia will work well with our other recruiter, Emily Baker, and I can’t wait to see all the great things that will come from this great group.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!