ESCC premieres practical nursing program

Enterprise State Community College recently held an open house for its new practical nursing program and allowed attendees a chance to tour the new program facility.

The facility, which was previously used for classrooms and IT storage, now features new technology, including nursing simulators and other hands-on tools.

ESCC Acting President Danny Long said that while Enterprise State is one of the last community colleges in the state to have a nursing program, it is the first to have a bridge program that allows medical assistants and paramedics to acquire their LPN license. Long said that the college will continue to grow its health programs in the future.

“We’re not done,” he said. “We will continue to grow our programs in allied health. We are, as a college, committed to providing and training and educating the next generation of health care providers for Enterprise, Coffee County and the Wiregrass.”

Dean of Students Kassie Mathis spoke about how the new program will help meet the needs of students in the area who previously had to attend college in another city if they wanted to participate in a nursing program.

“I’m sure that there are students that wanted to attend a nursing program, but they couldn’t because of finances or maybe because of transportation,” she said “This program will offer students the convenience of staying home and saving money. In my experience, money and transportation are the two most common barriers students face. With this program, we are making it a little bit easier for students to overcome those barriers.”

Along with meeting the needs of students, those involved in the program hope it will help meet the needs of the community. Wes Averett, Enterprise Health and Rehabilitation Center administrator, spoke of the recent nurse shortage he has seen and how that has affected local health care facilities. He said that at EHRC, a 257-bed facility, currently only houses around 130 patients due to the nursing shortage.

“Even more alarming, every day we get referrals from our local hospitals in our local community and we are unable to accept residents because we can’t provide the care that we need to because we don’t have the hands we need to provide that care,” he said.

Averett said the ESCC program could help with the nursing shortage in Enterprise and surrounding communities.

The practical nursing program will begin this fall and will be initially accepting 24 students.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.