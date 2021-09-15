ESCC receives $1.16 million grant for new Educational Opportunity Center

Enterprise State Community College was recently chosen as one of only three Alabama community colleges to receive a five-year, $1.16 million federal TRiO grant to set up an Educational Opportunity Center (EOC) for program participants who want to pursue a college education.

The grant is fully funded by the U.S. Department of Education. Through the grant, ESCC will receive $232,050 annually for the next five years to assist, prepare and support program participants with gaining the skills necessary to pursue post-secondary education.

The EOC grant is the College’s second TRIO grant. ESCC’s Student Support Services has received TRiO grants for over 40 years.

“We are excited about the opportunity to receive another TRiO grant and expand our ability to make a difference in our community,” Dean of Students Kassie Mathis said. “TRiO grants are about increasing awareness of post-secondary educational opportunities and helping those who are low income and educationally disadvantaged.”