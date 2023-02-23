Enterprise State Community College recently received a $1,500 grant from Enterprise Walmart through its Walmart Community Grant Program, which will help the college address student food and nutrition needs.

“This year, we really wanted to give back to our local groups and organizations who are doing great things to help our community,” Enterprise Walmart Store Manager Terri Cawthon said. “We are happy to offer support to projects like the Weevil Pantry at Enterprise State.”

ESCC’s Student Basic Needs Coalition will utilize the grant to provide food items through the Weevil Pantry as well as nutrition information to ESCC and Alabama Aviation College students. The coalition’s mission is to address food and nutrition insecurity on both the ESCC and AAC campuses, help minimize the effects of the financial barriers students face and provide emergency assistance to students experiencing unfortunate circumstances, such as loss of income or homelessness.

The coalition has also partnered with the ESCC Foundation to facilitate the Student Emergency Aid Fund, which provides small amounts of monetary support for students facing emergency situations.

“ESCC joined the Alabama Campus Coalition for Basic Needs (ACCBN), and since then, we have learned more about food insecurity on college campuses and how we can work to lessen the number of students facing food insecurity on our campus,” ESCC’s Dean of Students Kassie Mathis said. “We are thankful for our partnership with Walmart and its support of our efforts to help students in need. I know this grant will go a long way to helping the Coalition achieve these goals and impact the lives of our students.”

ESCC is a comprehensive community college that serves more than 2,000 students annually between its Enterprise campus and the Alabama Aviation Colleges in Andalusia and Ozark.

Donations to the coalition’s Weevil Pantries or to the Student Emergency Aid Fund are welcomed. To make a tax-deductible donation to the Student Emergency Aid Fund, visit escc.edu/studentemergencyaid. To donate to the Weevil Pantry, email mknight@escc.edu.