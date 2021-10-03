ESCC recognized at the NC3 2021 Virtual Leadership Summit

Aubri continued to describe why she chose Festo equipment. She explained, “I had the opportunity to choose all of the equipment and the direction to take the program. In meeting and seeing the different vendors and equipment, I really liked that Festo equipment was tied directly to industry certifications. I love that Festo equipment is used in industry and that it’s modular, so you can totally disassemble and reassemble everything on those trainers.”

Despite having joined the NC3 Network just two years ago, Enterprise State Community College students are already benefiting from their certifications. Aubri says, “In the short time that our students have been earning NC3 Certifications, I’ve already had students acquire jobs because of the certificates they’ve earned. Already in their first semester, we offered NC3 certifications, and it’s paying off for our students.”

Through its Mechatronics program, Enterprise State also offers several short term certificates that offer focused training for high-demand careers. One of the newest certificates is the CNC Operator/Programmer certificate, which includes training in blueprint reading, CNC turning and milling and more.