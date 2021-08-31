ESCC’s Dr. Thomas to receive prestigious NEA Foundation award

The NEA Foundation has announced that Enterprise State Community College Fine Arts Division Chair Dr. Ken Thomas is one of 45 public school educators who will receive the prestigious California Casualty Award for Teaching Excellence at the NEA Foundation’s Salute to Excellence in Education Gala next February.

“On behalf of the faculty and staff and ESCC, I want to congratulate Dr. Thomas on receiving this distinguished award,” ESCC President Matt Rodgers said. “There is no one more deserving of such recognition than Dr. Thomas. He is a class act and always represents the College in a positive way. Dr. Thomas continues to be an asset at ESCC and is beloved in our community by many different organizations. We are extremely proud of Dr. Thomas and his many accomplishments.”

The California Casualty Awards for Teaching Excellence awardees are nominated for their dedication to the profession, community engagement, professional development, attention to diversity, and advocacy for fellow educators. This year’s awardees represent 45 states.