ESCC’s LPN program application deadline extended

The Fall 2022 application deadline for Enterprise State Community College’s first traditional Practical Nursing program has been extended to Monday, June 13.

The new, three-semester program will hold its first classes on August 22. Throughout the program, students will receive essential skills training in IV therapy, wound care, head-to-toe assessments, medication administration and more while receiving hands-on experience in the nursing field through clinicals and training simulators in the newly renovated nursing lab on campus.

“We are all too aware of the growing need of licensed nurses not only here in the Wiregrass, but across our state and nation also,” Interim President Danny Long said. “At Enterprise State, we are taking every step possible to help to meet those needs, including designing a state-of-the-art nursing facility that offers our students training situations that will only help them be more successful in the field.”

The traditional nursing program is the latest addition to the College’s health science program offerings and the second nursing program offered on campus. During the Spring 2022 semester, the first group of practical nursing students took part in a special pinning ceremony for the College’s unique Practical Nursing Bridge Program on May 6. This bridge program trains certified medical assistants and paramedics to serve in the nursing field.

Both programs join the already established Medical Assistant Technology (MAT) and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) programs at the College.

“We are proud to have already had one group of graduates complete our Bridge Program this past spring, and we’re excited to have our first class of traditional nursing students start their training with us this fall,” Long said. “With these two new programs and our other successful MAT and EMS programs already available at the College, we are able to fill a need in healthcare our community. We can’t wait to see the impact these students will make in our community.”

Bridget Glover, who completed both the College’s Medical Assistant Technology (MAT) and the Practical Nursing Bridge Program, said ESCC’s program offerings have allowed her to pursue a career in a field that allows her to care for others.

“I’ve always been passionate in caring for people ever since I was little,” she said. “I pursued the MAT program because we didn’t have nursing here at the time, and I really excelled in that program. I loved it. The instructor was amazing. When we got the LPN program here, it was a God-sent gift to me because I could go, in my hometown, and actually get the education I needed to further my career.”

Glover described her time at ESCC as a “wonderful” experience, saying she would recommend others pursue their education and training at the College.

“I’ve actually reached out to plenty of people who have gone through the MAT program with me and have gone through the program after me to actually pursue the LPN program,” she said. “I give recommendations for this school every time I turn around. Any time I talk to somebody, I direct them to ESCC.

“At ESCC, it’s like home. All the instructors have been amazing. The people around here are so friendly and so kind. We help each other out. It’s just a wonderful school to be at.”

Nursing Program Coordinator Amy Phillips, who has over 20 years of experience in nursing and education, has led the charge to bring the new nursing programs to campus.

“Nursing can be found in many areas surrounding our lives, from those who work with patients in the hospital and doctors’ offices to those who work in long-term care facilities and even telehealth,” Phillips said. “We currently have two paths to assist our nursing students in reaching their career goals, and we hope to see our nursing options grow even more in the coming years.

“There is a huge demand for nurses, and ESCC is here to meet those training needs,” she said.

To apply for the three-semester, traditional Practical Nursing Program, visit escc.edu/practical-nurse. Students must complete both the Enterprise State Community College admissions application and the Practical Nursing application.