ESCC, SE AlabamaWorks hosting community job fairs

On Thursday, Feb. 10, job seekers will have the opportunity to meet with employers during two Career Fairs hosted by Enterprise State Community College and Southeast AlabamaWorks.
The first Career Fair will be held at ESCC from 9-11 a.m. in the Student Center MPR. Later, from 1-3 p.m. in the Aviation Technical Training Center (ATTC) on the Alabama Aviation College campus in Ozark, employers will be set up to meet with attendees. ESCC/AAC students and members of the community are invited to attend the event.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with ESCC and AAC to bring job fairs to Enterprise and Ozark February 10,” Southeast AlabamaWorks Workforce Development Manager Katie Thomas said. “In our current economy, there are far more jobs open than we have people to fill. That means for anyone looking for a job, or thinking about entering the workforce, this is the perfect time to go to work. Employers at the job fairs will have entry level positions, jobs they can train you to do, mid-level management positions, and a variety of jobs that require technical skills. Any time we can partner with schools like ESCC and AAC to combine our efforts and deliver a joint career fair, it makes better use of the time businesses and job seekers both invest.”
Community members and students interested in attending the career fair are encouraged to have copies of their updated resume ready to present to employers. Visitors do not need to register to attend, but masks are required while on campus.
“This event is all about building two things: relationships with our community and opportunities for our students to shine,” ESCC’s Director of Student Success Dava Foster said. “Partnering with AlabamaWorks to hold a student and community career fair is a great way to combine our efforts, not only to show employers what our students are made of but to also show our community members that they can have a bright future attending our college as well. Our hope is that citizens will stop by to check out our programs at the Alabama Aviation College and Enterprise State as well as learn about careers available in related fields after graduation, and our students will find jobs in Alabama to strengthen our state.”
There are still spaces available at both fairs for those interested in meeting with potential employees. To register, visit https://bit.ly/escc22jobfair. The last day for employers to register is Feb. 9.
