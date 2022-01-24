ESCC, SE AlabamaWorks hosting community job fairs

“This event is all about building two things: relationships with our community and opportunities for our students to shine,” ESCC’s Director of Student Success Dava Foster said. “Partnering with AlabamaWorks to hold a student and community career fair is a great way to combine our efforts, not only to show employers what our students are made of but to also show our community members that they can have a bright future attending our college as well. Our hope is that citizens will stop by to check out our programs at the Alabama Aviation College and Enterprise State as well as learn about careers available in related fields after graduation, and our students will find jobs in Alabama to strengthen our state.”