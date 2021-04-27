ESCC sees enrollment increase despite pandemic

The Enterprise Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors discussed its accreditation efforts at its April monthly board meeting and also heard Enterprise State Community College President Matt Rodgers talk about the college’s recent achievements and improvements.

Rodgers said that ESCC was one of two community colleges in Alabama that had an enrollment increase in the fall 2020 semester and the only one that had an increase for the spring 2021 semester.

“We’ve had a goal all along: not just to get through the pandemic, but we want to soar through it and come out bigger and better and we’ve done that. We’re doing that,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers said that the school’s new goal for enrollment this year is 2,021 students and that they are doing many different things in an effort to accomplish the goal, like focusing on increasing scholarship funding. He added that doing this is in the past has increased enrollment.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Rodgers said many students haven’t been able to tour the college in the past year. To help with this problem, a virtual tour option was created that is available on ESCC’s website.