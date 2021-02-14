 Skip to main content
ESCC softball drops two
Thursday wasn’t a pretty day in Panama City for the Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women who faced two teams, Andrew College and Gulf Coast Community College and lost both games of a softball doubleheader.

In the day’s opener, ESCC lost to Andrew College, 7-4, despite slashing 10 hits, led by Bianca Potts and Kelsie Hagood, who had two hits apiece.

Hagood scored a run and had an RBI.

Theresa Reynolds singled and drew a walk; Harleigh Sims singled; Keisley Cotton and Aspyn Sanchez both singled and scored a run apiece; Sydney Arnette singled and drove in a run; and Nia Green singled.

In Thursday’s nightcap, Gulf Coast won a 9-1, abbreviated game that saw the Weevil Women earn but four hits, all singles.

Theresa Reynolds had two of the hits and Hagood and Arnette added one each.

Tori Watts scored ESCC’s run.

