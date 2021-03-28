ESCC softball ends losing streak

The outnumbered Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women’s softball team snapped a 10-game losing streak and did so in fine way, downing the South Division’s first-place team, the Lurleen B. Wallace Community College Lady Saints, 10-0 in a 5-inning game to open a doubleheader on an afternoon more suited for flying kites on the ESCC campus.

Swirling, blustery winds lasted throughout the afternoon that ended with a 15-5 LBW win in the nightcap.

Enterprise’s roster has typically featured 13 players since February with Sydney Arnette as the team’s only pitcher.

Arnette walked two Saints and struck out two in the opening win that saw her home run the loudest of eight ESCC hits. She also had a single.

The Weevils drew eight walks and made the most of them.

Harleigh Sims had a productive game in the opener with a walk, a double, two RBI’s and two runs scored.

Lillian Reynolds had two singles and scored twice, and Theresa Reynolds had a single, drew two walks and scored a run.

Tori Watts and Keisley Cotton added a hit apiece to the winning total.