ESCC softball splits doubleheader

Catch us if you can.

After splitting Thursday’s doubleheader with Coastal Alabama Community College-East Warhawks in Brewton Wednesday, the Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women and the Warhawks played Saturday’s rematch, rescheduled for Sunday, on Monday at ESCC.

Confused?

Because of inclement weather, the teams played last week’s first doubleheader a day early (Wednesday) and played the second twin bill Monday … with mixed results.

Coastal-East won Monday’s first game 12-2, but the Weevil Women didn’t throw in the towel in the nightcap, and battled to a 7-3 ESCC win.

Enterprise got 11 hits in Monday’s opener. Tori Watts led the way with three hits, all singles. Harleigh Sims and Aspyn Sanchez added a pair of singles apiece.

Sydney Arnett doubled and singled.

Lillian Reynolds’ single plated both of ESCC’s runs, and Keisley Cotton singled, walked and scored a run.

After Coastal scored three runs in the top of the first inning of the nightcap, the Weevils responded with four runs in the bottom of the second, added a single run in the fifth and two in the sixth for the win.