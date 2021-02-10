ESCC softball splits with Thomas University

Mercy!

Enterprise State Community College’s Weevil Women’s softball team scored one run in the bottom of the first inning, two in the third, three in the fourth, two in the fifth and the decisive ninth run with one out in the bottom of the sixth frame to invoke the mercy rule in ESCC’s 9-1, home opening win Monday against the Thomas University Night Hawks jayvee squad.

Enterprise improved to 3-0 in the 1:28 game playing before some three dozen socially-distancing, mask-wearing fans.

Bianca Potts led the ESCC charge with three hits, three RBI’s and two runs scored; two of her hits were doubles.

Tori Watts, Theresa Reynolds and Keisley Cotton had two hits apiece in Enterprise’s 12-hit attack. Watts had 2 RBI’s and drew a walk, and Reynolds scored three times and walked.

Aspyn Sanchez doubled, drove in a run and scored once; Lillian Reynolds singled, drove in a run and scored once; and Sydney Arnette had a single to account for all ESCC’s hits.

The visiting Hawks gained a split with a 4-2 win in Monday’s nightcap against the 12-person ESCC squad.