ESCC softball team earns split

It was bound to happen.
After several weeks of disappointments, the Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women snapped an 8-game losing streak in the second game of a South Division doubleheader at Coastal Alabama Community College-East in Brewton Wednesday.
After losing the day’s opener to the Warhawks 14-13, the Weevil Women took the nightcap 14-7.
In Wednesday’s loss, Enterprise pounded out 12 singles and six extra base hits led by a four-hit effort by Aspyn Sanchez, who had three singles, a double, a run scored and three RBIs.
Harleigh Sims added two singles, a double, three runs scored and a pair of RBIs, and Mckinzi Kent had two singles and a run scored.
Lillian Reynolds had a single, a double and a run scored, Kelsie Hagood added a single, a double, an RBI and a run scored and Sydney Arnette singled, doubled and scored twice.
Theresa Reynolds doubled, scored a run and had two RBIs; Tori Watts singled and scored, and Bianca Potts singled and drove in a run.
Enterprise had 12 hits in the nightcap win with Keisley Cotton leading the charge with two home runs, two singles, three runs scored and six RBIs.
Arnette homered, drove in two runs and scored one.
Lillian Reynolds added three singles, an RBI and three runs scored; Tankeya Smith singled, walked, scored two runs and drove in two.
Sims singled, walked, scored twice and plated two teammates. Theresa Reynolds and Sanchez both singled, walked, scored a run and had an RBI.
The teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader at ESCC Saturday.