ESCC softball team earns split

It was bound to happen.

After several weeks of disappointments, the Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women snapped an 8-game losing streak in the second game of a South Division doubleheader at Coastal Alabama Community College-East in Brewton Wednesday.

After losing the day’s opener to the Warhawks 14-13, the Weevil Women took the nightcap 14-7.

In Wednesday’s loss, Enterprise pounded out 12 singles and six extra base hits led by a four-hit effort by Aspyn Sanchez, who had three singles, a double, a run scored and three RBIs.

Harleigh Sims added two singles, a double, three runs scored and a pair of RBIs, and Mckinzi Kent had two singles and a run scored.

Lillian Reynolds had a single, a double and a run scored, Kelsie Hagood added a single, a double, an RBI and a run scored and Sydney Arnette singled, doubled and scored twice.

Theresa Reynolds doubled, scored a run and had two RBIs; Tori Watts singled and scored, and Bianca Potts singled and drove in a run.

Enterprise had 12 hits in the nightcap win with Keisley Cotton leading the charge with two home runs, two singles, three runs scored and six RBIs.